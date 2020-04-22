Oshawa Power pitches in to donate N95 masks to frontline workers

Oshawa Power has donated 1,000 N95 respirator masks to Lakeridge Health Oshawa and CAREA.

The donation comes as part of an effort to assist local healthcare frontline workers with the PPE shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recognizing the PPE shortages faces by the local health care community, to the point of desperation, we realized we had to help in any way we could,” says Ivano Labricciosa, Oshawa Power president and CEO. “This donation will help our frontline workers carry on operations giving them a little comfort, knowing they are protected. We will continue to support our community in any way that we can.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

