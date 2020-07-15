Oshawa Power hits new system peak record

Oshawa Power and Utilities Corporation (OPUC) has set a new system peak record.

The Oshawa electrical system reached a new all-time peak on July 9, 2020 at 5 p.m. at 236.9 MW. The previous system peak was recorded on July 1, 2011 with 234.9 MW.

According to OPUC President and CEO Ivano Labricciosa, the peak on July 9 was due to the extreme prolonged hot weather conditions.

He says having three points of electrical supply for Oshawa allows OPUC to balance the demand throughout its nine municipal substations, reducing risk of too much load on any one station causing a service interruption. Labricciosa adds additional capacity was recently added to the system to accommodate Oshawa’s growth.

“Oshawa Power prides itself on maintaining a reliable power grid and has no fears of being able to meet the demands our customers place on it,” says Labricciosa. “The grid is operating perfectly, and the supply of power is stable. We have no concerns about being able to meet our customer’s needs,” he adds.

Labricciosa notes there are some things residents can do to help keep their homes cool while also reducing consumption.

Keeping shades and curtains closed during the day helps keep the home from heating up during the day, while opening the windows at night allows cooler air to ventilate in the evening

Circulate air flow by opening all interior doors and using a fan so cooled air flows freely throughout the home

Avoid using the oven when cooking; use the stovetop, microwave, or grill instead

Hang laundered clothes outside to dry instead of using the dryer

Turn up the temperature on the air conditioning unit when leaving the home for extended periods of time, such as going to work or going away for the weekend. A programmable thermostat is helpful with this to avoid having to remember to change the temperature

User a timer on pools and avoid running pool pumps unnecessarily

Don’t set the thermostat colder than the normal preference when first turning on the air conditioner. It will not cool the home any faster and may result in excessive cooling.

For more information, visit www.opuc.on.ca.

