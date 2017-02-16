Oshawa population growth above national average

The City of Oshawa’s population is growing more rapidly than the average municipality in Canada, according to data from the recently released national census.

According to data published by Statistics Canada, the 2016 population for Oshawa was 159,458, a 6.6-per-cent bump over 2011’s 149,607.

Nationwide, the population grew by five per cent over the same timespan, growing to approximately 35.15 million people, up from 33.47 million.

Provincially, the growth was below the national average, coming in at 4.6 per cent. According to Statistics Canada, this is the first time since the Second World War that population growth in Ontario was below the national averages for two consecutive censuses. Statistics Canada attributes much of Ontario’s lower growth to “lower immigration levels and interprovincial migration losses.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

