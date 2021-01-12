Oshawa pizza store robbed

Durham police are looking for a male suspect in an armed robbery of an Oshawa pizza store.

Police were called to the Pizza Pizza store on King Street East on Sunday, Jan. 10 around 2 a.m. for reports of a robbery. The suspect entered the store and ordered a slice before jumping over the counter armed with a large knife.

The suspect demanded cash but was unsuccessful, and smashed a window before fleeing on foot.

The victim didn’t receive any physical injuries.

Police searched the area with negative results.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s between 5’7 and 6’ tall. He had a blue jacket, hat and a black balaclava and was armed with a large knife.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5359.

