Oshawa now testing positive for virus

And so it begins.

Oshawa has now seen its first COVID-19 death and its first few cases trickle into the city.

As we move through the next few weeks we will see the outcome of our attempts to contain the virus through social distancing, hand washing and self-isolation.

In the meantime, local business is doing its part to safeguard residents and their staff by putting in more safety measures. Take No Frills for instance, which is limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the store at a time, and Walmart, which has designated times for senior’s and those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

A local brewing company has stepped up to the plate and shuttered its beer making business to work around the clock and produce much needed hand sanitizer.

Lakeridge Health has pretty much closed its doors to visitors and is doing its part to protect staff and patients as it gears up to handle the predicted onslaught of residents who are sick.

We at The Oshawa Express are also working hard to keep you informed of what is happening around the city so you can be prepared. The Oshawa Express has been deemed by the province an essential business so we will keep telling our stories of how your neighbours are coping and keep you up to date with information. You can also read us online at www.oshawaexpress.ca for daily updates.

Various levels of government have also been in high gear passing laws to assuage our financial fears, in addition to forcing the stop of the flow of people.

The City of Oshawa was one of the first cities to close all community centres and recreational programs in order to promote social distancing.

Between the provincial and the federal governments, we are now in full lock-down mode. Border entries are closed and Ontario has declared a state of emergency.

We all need to continue to do our parts now too: stay home, stay safe, wash your hands, and stay aware of COVID-19.

We have trying times ahead but we need to stay positive and look after one another without putting ourselves at risk.

Stay safe Oshawa.

