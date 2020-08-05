Oshawa Music Hall to open in new location

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Oshawa Music Hall is coming back bigger, stronger, and at a new location with a new name.

Originally opening in December 2015, the Music Hall was forced to shutter its doors in June of this year after a dispute with the landlord due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners, Maggie Maybee and her husband Ed, previously stated the landlords locked them out, despite a hope the property owners would understand and work with them to keep the Music Hall Concert Theatre from going under.

However, in a more recent statement, the two wrote, “Where one door closes, another one will open.”

The new door will be found at 44 Bond St. E., boasting a capacity of approximately 1,000 people on the main room floor, along with a basement and bar area.

In comparison, the old location had a maximum capacity of approximately 600 people.

There will also be a restaurant and lounge on the second floor, with a VIP section and valet parking for special events.

“We are bringing the big city vibe to Oshawa,” the couple states.

The building is the former home of the Canadian Auto Workers Union, which the pair believe makes it the “perfect fit to continue a legacy of family, arts and culture in our vibrant city.”

Maggie and Ed will be opening the new venue in partnership with Sacco Group Property Management.

“The Sacco Group has been an integral part of the downtown core for decades and together we will continue to bring the artists and events you know and love,” they write.

Ultimately, in their statement, the co-owners expressed pride to remain in Oshawa.

“We are so proud to collaborate with an amazing team in bringing music and entertainment back to our city,” they write. “Our community needs it… We all deserve it… and now, we can make it happen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

