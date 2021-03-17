Oshawa Music Awards are back

Submissions are now open for the 2021 Oshawa Music Awards (OMAs).

Entering its fourth year, submissions for the OMAs opened March 15, which showcases local talent and acknowledges those who contribute to the growth of music and culture in the region.

The OMA’s mission statement is to “celebrate the development of local music talent and culture within the Durham Region… [and] to acknowledge key contributors that aid in the growth of Durham Region’s music business economy, providing a platform that highlights and nurtures its progression.”

Tony Sutherland, director of the OMAs, says Durham Region has a strong music scene which continues to grow because of dedicated, talented people.

“The annual Oshawa Music Awards celebrates these individuals and groups who inspire and elevate us,” he says. “We recognize them for their creativity and their commitment. Everyone who contributed to the music scene by writing music, performing music, and building the music infrastructure in this region over the last year is eligible.

Eligible nominees and performers must be from Durham Region; they must be born, reside, and/or work in any cities within Durham Region to be eligible for nomination consideration.

For bands to be eligible, 50 per cent of band members must have a background from Durham Region.

The 10 award categories for 2021 will include Emerging Artist or Band of the Year; Album of the Year; Single of the Year; Artist or Band of the Year; Songwriter(s) of the Year; Music Teacher(s) of the Year; Music Videos of the Year; Durham Song of the Year; Music Industry Leader of the Year; and Lifetime Achievement Award/The OMA Hall of Fame 2021 Inductee(s).

Notable past nominees and award winners include multi-platinum award-winning producer Jeff Dalziel; JUNO award-winning, Indie-pop group Dizzy; former lead guitarist of The Guess Who, Dale Russell; Shawn Mendes; and Bill and David Wilson of Wilson & Lee Music Store.

Founded in 2017 by two students from the Music Business program at Durham College, the OMAs now stands as an independent cultural enterprise, with a management team, and steering, nominating and voting committees.

This year, the OMAs is scheduled as three live stream events on Sept. 9, 16, and 23.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit www.theomas.ca. Submissions will be accepted until May 15, 2021.

