Oshawa Museum celebrating National Indigenous History Month

The Oshawa Museum is hosting a special online event to recognize National Indigenous History Month.

Participants can join Oshawa Museum Curator, Melissa Cole, for a “Tea & Talk from Home.”

The virtual tour will highlight areas of the exhibit A Carrying Place: Oshawa’s Indigenous Story, and viewers will see how local ancestral Wendat First Nations lived more than 600 years ago.

The virtual event will take place on Sunday, June 27, on Zoom, at 1 p.m.

Tickets are required and are available at Eventbrite.ca. Admission is by donation.

For more information, visit www.oshawamuseum.org.

