Oshawa, may the force be with you

May 4 may have unofficially been Star Wars Day, but for Oshawa residents, Star Wars is big year round.

According to data released by Google Trends, Oshawa ranked third in Canada when it came to search engine enquiries related to the science fiction franchise over the past five years. Topping the list were Thunder Bay and Cambridge, while Dartmouth, NS, and Nanaimo, BC, rounded out the top five.

The search engine giant released a number of analyses of relating the Star Wars franchise, including most searched characters by province – Leia Organa, played by the late Carrie Fisher, topped Ontario’s search results – and most searched Star Wars moments of all time, with the premier of Episode VII: The Force Awakens coming out on top.

