Oshawa, may the force be with you

Posted on May 11, 2017

According to new data from Google Trends, Oshawa is one of the hot beds of Star Wars fandom in Canada, ranking third in the country when it comes to search engine inquiries relating to the science fiction franchise over the past five years. To mark May 4’s unofficial status as Star Wars Day, the search engine released a number of stats when it comes to Canadians’ fondness for the series. (Images courtesy of Google Canada).

May 4 may have unofficially been Star Wars Day, but for Oshawa residents, Star Wars is big year round.

According to data released by Google Trends, Oshawa ranked third in Canada when it came to search engine enquiries related to the science fiction franchise over the past five years. Topping the list were Thunder Bay and Cambridge, while Dartmouth, NS, and Nanaimo, BC, rounded out the top five.

The search engine giant released a number of analyses of relating the Star Wars franchise, including most searched characters by province – Leia Organa, played by the late Carrie Fisher, topped Ontario’s search results – and most searched Star Wars moments of all time, with the premier of Episode VII: The Force Awakens coming out on top.

