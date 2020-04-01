Oshawa man still missing

Police are continuing their investigation of a 20-year-old Wayne Stewart, who hasn’t been seen since March 12.

Police have not received any information regarding his whereabouts and he has not made any contact with family or friends. Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Stewart is described as a male, black, with a light complexion, about 6-feet tall with a slim build, and about 165 lbs. He has black hair that was recently cut short and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey-hooded sweater, navy blue jogging pants, and grey, white and black Nike Air Force running shoes.

Anyone with information on this missing person is asked to contact their local police department. In Durham Region, call Det. Cst Woolley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732.