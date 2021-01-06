Oshawa man stabbed, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a 24-year-old male after a stabbing in Oshawa.

On Monday, Dec. 28, around 9:05 a.m., police say the 23-year-old male victim exited a residence on Banting Avenue after being stabbed. Police and emergency services located the male victim outside the residence and rendered first aid.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located the suspect inside the residence and was arrested with the assistance of the K-9 unit.

The suspect suffered minor injuries as a result of a dog bite and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have charged the suspect with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, failing to comply with undertaking, and three counts of breach of probation. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Det. Graff or D/Cst. Richer at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741/2783.

