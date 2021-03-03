Oshawa man stabbed downtown

A 56-year-old man was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre after being stabbed during an altercation in downtown Oshawa.

Police were called to the area of Bagot and Simcoe streets on Sat. Feb. 27 around 10:40 a.m. Police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle with a friend when the suspect approached him in his vehicle, confronted the victim and stabbed him.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police attended a residence on Wecker Driver and arrested a 65-year-old man. He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon to commit an offence, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Bowler at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

