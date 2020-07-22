Oshawa man missing

Durham police are searching for a 58-year-old vulnerable Oshawa man who was last in contact with his family on July 18, 2020.

Paul Hurst, age 58, of Adelaide Avenue West in Oshawa, was last seen by neighbours on Friday, July 17. A family member talked to him on the phone on Saturday, July 18 at approximately 11 a.m.

Hurst is described as a white male, about 5’10” tall with a medium build, blue eyes, and a gap in his front teeth. He has short brown hair and a scruffy goatee. He does not drive but often uses public transportation. He is familiar with the Woodbine Avenue/Queen Street area of Toronto.

Anyone aware of his location can contact DRPS at 1-888-579-1520.

