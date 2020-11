Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old vulnerable man who was last seen in Oshawa on Saturday.

Joshua King from Oshawa was last seen leaving a residence near Adelaide Avenue West and Thornton Road in Oshawa on Saturday, Nov. 7 at approximately 5:45 p.m. His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1820.

