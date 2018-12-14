Oshawa man killed in Toronto

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

An Oshawa man has been identified as the Toronto’s 93rd homicide victim of the year.

According to Toronto Police, officers responded at a call at around 6 p.m. on Dec 12 of a collision at Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard.

Officers found a 2008 Honda Civic had travelled off the roadway and struck a tree.

29-year-old Jonathan Gayle-West, 29, was found inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Gayle-West had worked with Canadian sports channel TSN as a sports editor since August 2017.

TSN’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet reading “We are saddened by the tragic death of a TSN member last night – Jon Gayle. Jon worked with Jay & Dan, BarDown, TSN 1050 and in the newsroom. Jon was very well-liked by those who worked with him. He will be missed.”

The tweet also included a video highlight to Gayle-West.

He previously worked as a podcast host and on-air personality with Sportsnet.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gayle-West’s work with Sportsnet focused heavily on the world of professional wrestling.

On his podcast, he had interviewed guests such as Jesse Ventura, Bill Goldberg and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Many in the sports broadcasting and wrestling industries took to social media to pay respect to Gayle-West.

Toronto Police are requesting anyone who was travelling on Islington Avenue between Highway 401 and Dixon Road at about 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, to contact police if they have dash-cam footage that might be of assistance. Police would also like to speak with anyone who had contact with Gayle-West on this date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

