Oshawa man found dead in parked car in North York

Toronto police have identified an Oshawa man in a suspicious death investigation in North York.

Toronto officers responded to 35 St. Dennis Drive on Saturday, Oct. 31, around 4 p.m., for reports of a black two-door sedan that had been parked for 10 days.

Residents of the building became suspicious of the vehicle and looked inside where a deceased man was located in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Police have identified the man as 27-year-old Qais Noori of Oshawa. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who interacted with this man after Oct. 19, 2020, or anyone who has information surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Anyone with information can contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

