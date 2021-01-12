Oshawa man dies after car crash

A 56-year-old Oshawa man has died after a single motor vehicle collision on Sunday morning.

Durham police were called to the collision on Sunday, Jan. 10 around 2:51 a.m.

A 2013 white 4-door Honda Civic was travelling eastbound on King Street east of Harmony Road in Oshawa when it left the roadway and struck a hydro pole on the north side of the road.

Police attended the scene to conduct an investigation and the roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to a local trauma center for medical treatment and was later pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld at the request of his family.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5216.

