Oshawa man dead after collision in Ajax

A 78-year-old Oshawa man is dead after a three-vehicle collision in Ajax.

Durham police were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Thursday, Dec. 17 around 10:38 a.m. involving three vehicles at the intersection of Harwood Avenue South and Achilles Road in Ajax.

A westbound grey Chevrolet Cobalt was struck at the intersection in a T-bone style collision by a northbound grey Jeep Rubicon.

Following the initial collision, the Chevrolet Cobalt then struck a delivery van that was stopped on the west side of the intersection.

At the time of the collision, an ambulance travelling at the intersection was able to provide immediate medical assistance to the man who was driving the Cobalt. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep Rubicon and the driver of the delivery van did not sustain any injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at the request of his family.

Durham police attended the scene to conduct an investigation and the area of the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to contact D/Cst. Scott at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

