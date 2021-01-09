Oshawa man charged with historic sexual assault

A 30-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with a historic sex assault on a teenager.

Durham police arrested the man on Friday, Jan. 8 after allegations were made by a victim, who was a teenager at the time, about offences that took place from 2014 to 2015.

The historic sexual assaults took place at Team Canada Black Belt Institute on Ritson Road North in Oshawa.

The suspect was the victim’s instructor and was claimed to have sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and sexual exploitation. He was released on an undertaking.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with new information about this investigation that could help police can contact Det. McConnell at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5324.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

