Oshawa man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

A 28-year-old Oshawa man has been charged for stealing an SUV and attempting to flee police.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, Durham police observed a Chevy Equinox fail to stop for a red light in the area of Longworth Avenue in Bowmanville.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver failed to stop. The suspect vehicle was on file as a stolen vehicle.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle on Liberty Street and officers were able to block the vehicle from leaving.

The driver was arrested and has been charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from police, driving a motor vehicle without a license, and driving while under suspension. He was released on an undertaking.

The vehicle was seized and it was reported to have been stolen from Clarington.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Cst. Sikma at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1687.

