Oshawa locals lucky lotto winners

“Validate”, “stand”, and “oath” were only some of the words that Margaret Pennells revealed on her Instant Crossword ticket to win a $250,000 top prize.

The 54-year-old Oshawa resident was at home sitting on her front porch while visiting with family and neighbours when she discovered her win.

“I was taking my time and had a ton of interruptions when I finally realized that I had enough words – but then I took another look,” she shares. “I used the OLG Lottery App on my phone to scan my ticket and saw the “Big Winner” message and started freaking out.”

Pennells plans to pay some bills with her winnings and is thinking of buying a house with a bathtub.

“I’m so excited. I’ve never won this kind of money before,” she says. “I’ll treat myself to some new clothes, but I’m going to make the most of this win.”

The winning Instant Crossword Deluxe ticket was purchased at The Pantry on Park Road in Oshawa.

A 65-year-old Oshawa senior is $100,000 richer after winning on an instant lotto ticket.

Berrnadette Noel says she had taken a break from gardening one afternoon to go to the store to buy some tickets.

“I played my tickets at home while outside relaxing with my dogs,” she shares. “I got the last number on the ticket and when I uncovered it, the numbers matched. I thought it was a $5 win.”

When she scanned her ticket on the OLG Lottery App, she saw the “Big Winner” message.

The retired mother and grandmother plans to use her winnings to put a large down-payment on a new home.

“I’m going to use some for upgrades and work on my new home,” she says, noting this win feels like a fresh start.

“This year has been hard for me because I’ve lost three people in my life who were very close to me,” she explains. “I’m about to start a new chapter in my life and this feels like the perfect send-off into my future.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Cubert Milk and Variety on Cubert Street in Oshawa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

