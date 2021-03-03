Oshawa library challenging families to read 1,000 books

Oshawa Public Libraries has a challenge for families with young children: to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.

“It sounds like a lot, but it’s easy!” states the library. “If you started reading one book per day to your newborn now, you can meet your goal in less than three years.”

According to the library, reading with children provides them with many development benefits, including confidence building, the ability to focus, concentrate, begin to learn social and communication skills, learn to recognize sounds, words and language, and develop early literacy skills.

“The concept is simple; the rewards are priceless.”

For more information about the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, free support materials and incentives, facts and more, visit www.oshlib.ca/1000books.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

