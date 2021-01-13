Oshawa libraries still open for curbside pick-up

The Oshawa Public Libraries are still open for take-out despite the state-of-emergency and stay-at-home order recently announced by the province.

The library is reminding community members that they are still open for library take-out services, as well as to help provide other ways that residents can beat “stay-at-home boredom” or support online learning goals.

Curbside library take-out services are available at the McLaughlin, Jess Hann and Northview branches.

“Our library take-out service is a great way to feed the mind and soul and help beat boredom while staying at home. It’s quick and easy too!” states library spokesperson Dina Pen.

Residents can place holds on library items through the website. After receiving notification that the items are ready, residents can call the library to make an appointment for pick-up.

Those not wanting to navigate the website can also call the library to place items on reserve for pick-up.

The external book return chutes also remain open at all branches. Returns are quarantined for 72 hours, so it may take a bit longer to update borrower accounts while staff safely handle and process returns.

“While you’re at home, we’re here for you online, whether you’re looking for entertainment or support for your learning goals,” Pen continues. “Browse our selection of online products and services, including ebooks and audiobooks, unlimited music streaming, TV series, movies, research and learning tools, and so much more on our website oshlib.ca.”

She notes the online programming for all ages will also continue.

Those who don’t already have a library card can sign up for an online membership on the library website at www.oshlib.ca/onlinereg.

The Jess Hann, McLaughlin and Northview branches are open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays. The Delpark Homes Centre branch is closed at this time.

For more information, visit www.oshlib.ca.

