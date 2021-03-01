Oshawa libraries offering virtual tax prep clinic

Oshawa Public Libraries will be offering its tax preparation clinic virtually this year.

In March and April, eligible individuals with a modest income and simple tax situation can arrange to have their 2020 taxes prepared, free of charge through the library.

The initiative is in partnership with the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and the Canada Revenue Agency.

“During these challenging times, the library recognizes that this valuable service provides equal access to those who need support and may be missing out on important tax credits and benefits,” says Oshawa Public Libraries CEO Frances Newman.

The tax preparation program was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory closure of the library. This year, to comply with safety measures and social distancing, the service is being offered virtually with a drop-off and pick-up delivery model at the McLaughlin or Jess Hann Branches.

In 2019, library tax volunteers helped complete more than 1,000 tax returns, which resulted in more than $2 million worth of tax benefits returned to those who took advantage of the service.

For more information about the library’s tax preparation service or to book a document drop-off appointment, call 905-579-6111 ext. 5200 or visit www.oshlib.ca/library-tax-clinics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

