Oshawa libraries checking in on seniors

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges and uncertainty.

The province’s stay-at-home order means more people are staying at home now more than ever.

Isolating during the pandemic can have many side effects, including depression, loneliness and boredom, which Oshawa Public Libraries CEO Frances Newman says can have a tremendous negative impact on physical, mental and emotional health.

She says a simple phone call can help alleviate these effects with kindness.

That’s why Oshawa Public Libraries staff has been calling their approximately 500-plus senior members, aged 75 and older, to check in on how they are and to make sure they know about helpful library and community resources available to them.

“Talking to our customers about their interests and needs is nothing new – it’s what we do,” says Newman. “So, while we may not be able to speak with our members face-to-face, we want to remind them that if they want help finding something new to read, or how to download our digital resources, or even to chat about the weather, we are here for them.”

Newman says the online library is always open, so whether practicing physical distancing or self-isolation, there is access to great reads, movies, music, learning opportunities and more.

For more information, visit www.oshlib.ca/onlinelibrary.

