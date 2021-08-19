Oshawa junior ball player headed to national training camp

Baseball Canada has announced the names of 38 athletes selected to attend the Junior National Team Training Camp, which includes a player from Oshawa and others from Durham.

The training camp will take place in Ajax from August 18 to September 1. Following the camp, a select number of players will travel to Florida for a seven-game Friendship Series against the United States.

Jacob Miller from Oshawa, Parker Burgess from Douro-Dummer, and Colin Cymbalista from Pickering will be among those headed to training camp.

With the postponement of 2021 WBCS U-18 Baseball World Cup in Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida to 2022, the Friendship Series will be used as a final event for the 2003 age group with the start of the next Junior National Team program cycle (2021/22) beginning with the Fall Instructional League Camp in Florida this October.

“We’re really excited to give players a chance to participate in a Junior National Team program environment in Ajax with the possibility of representing their country in our series against the United States,” says Junior National Team Head Coach and Director of Men’s National Teams Greg Hamilton.

“Since we haven’t had the ability to operate our program in-person since March 2020, our coaching staff is looking forward to evaluating players and providing a development and competitive opportunity that will pave the way for future national team and individual success,” he adds.

All training camp games will take place at the Ajax Sportsplex, site of the 2015 Pan Am Games.

Daily practices will begin on Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. with games following each day at 1:30 p.m. through until Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Hamilton will oversee the training camp, along with a slew of coaches that includes Cole Armstrong, TJ Burton, Rob Butler, Jeff Francis, Rick Johnston, Pete Orr, Chris Teitsma, Adam Stern, and Andy Stewart.

Training Camp Participants:

(Name; Hometown, Position)

Jacob Miller; Oshawa, ON; C/OF

Parker Burgess; Douro-Dummer, ON; RHP

Colin Cymbalista; Pickering, ON; C

Liam Adamson; London, ON; RHP

Micah Bucknam; Abbotsford, BC; RHP

+Caleb Clark; Orillia, ON; LHP

Cameron Chee-Aloy; Toronto, ON; OF

Louka Daoust; Repentigny, QC; INF

Ty Doucette; Dartmouth, NS; 1B

Nick Frers; North Vancouver, BC; RHP

Matthew Grabmann; Dartmouth, NS; RHP

+Alexis Gravel; Repentigny, QC; OF/LHP

Cameron Gurney; Scotland, ON; C

Tyrus Hall; Victoria, BC; INF

Ty Hamilton; Orleans, ON; OF/LHP

Max Hartman; St. Albert, AB; OF

Carson Hindmarsh; Saskatoon, SK; LHP

Kayden Hleucka; Medicine Hat, AB; 3B/1B

+Joshua Jones; Blainville, QC; OF

Carter Krawchuk; St. Catharines, ON; RHP

Oliver Mabee; Victoria, BC; OF/RHP

Chase Marshall; Surrey, BC; RHP

Lachlan Maude; Toronto, ON; C

Anson McGorman; Parksville, BC; RHP

Owen Millar; Burlington, ON; RHP

Myles Naylor; Mississauga, ON; 3B/SS

+Nate Ochoa Leyva; Burlington, ON; 3B/SS

Cole Patrick; Markham, ON; OF

Jérémy Pilon; Valleyfield, QC; LHP

Jack Pineau; Thunder Bay, ON; RHP

Conor Pote; Sherwood Park, AB; RHP

Turner Spoljaric; Lisle, ON; RHP

Reece Usselman; Langley, BC; LHP

Robin Villeneuve; Gatineau, QC; 1B/LHP

Boston Warkentin; Delta, BC; RHP

Sam White; Aurora, ON; 3B/1B

Jordan Woods; Oakville, ON; LHP

Jacob Zibin; Langley, BC; RHP/3B

+ Participated in 2020 JNT Spring Training Camp

