Oshawa Gens player takes silver at World tourney

The Oshawa Generals’ player Philip Tomasino has earned himself a silver medal, alongside 11 other Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players who earned medals at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The United States closed out the unique but highly successful tournament amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with a 2-0 victory over Canada in a “closely contested matchup that saw the Canadians take the shooting column 34-21, pressing hard right down to the final buzzer,” states the Gens.

Eight OHL players were members of Canada’s National Junior Team that earned silver medals playing on home ice.

Connor McMichael, from the London Knights, led Canadian OHL talent in scoring with eight points (4-8-8) over seven games, while Quinton Byfield, from the Sudbury Wolves, trailed closely with seven (2-5-7).

Canada’s World Junior Team was coached by back-to-back OHL Coach of the Year Andre Tourigny from the Ottawa 67s, finishing the tournament with an overall record of 6-1.

The silver medal puts Canada on the podium at the World Juniors for the fourth time in the past five years.

Finland placed third, defeating Russia 4-1 to secure bronze as Windsor Spitfires teammates Kari Piiroinen and Ruben both factored into the success.

Piiroinen playing in six tournament games, going 4-2 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

The bronze medal puts Finland on the podium for the second time in three years, and is their first third place finish since 2006.

A total of 27 past and present OHL players competed at the 2021 World Juniors. The tournament will return to Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta next year when the cities co-host the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

