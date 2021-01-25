Oshawa Generals’ new foundation aims to give back

With a goal of connecting with the community and giving back to local charities, the Oshawa Generals has launched a foundation.

Oshawa Generals General Manager Roger Hunt says the Oshawa Generals Foundation is a great opportunity for the Generals to help those in the community.

“Making improvements in our community is also a great way to be involved where we live and play,” says Hunt. “We are a family within the walls of our organization and this will show our core values to those outside the organization.”

The foundation will collect donations through community outreach events, such as golf tournaments, 50/50 draws, and various online auctions.

Team President Rocco Tullio says this is something he has wanted to do since he purchased the organization.

“To be able to continue to give back to grassroots organizations and fund some great causes is something we are looking forward to,” he says.

The Oshawa Generals say more information about the foundation will be released in the coming weeks.

