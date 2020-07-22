Oshawa firefighters deliver meal kits to families

Oshawa firefighters have been out in the community offering support to families in need amongst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the community continues to navigate the pandemic, the Oshawa Professional Firefighters Association (OPFFA) says it is important to continue supporting the ones who may need a little extra assistance.

Off-duty members of the OPFFA, in partnership with Oshawa Fire Service and GlobalMedic, delivered food kits recently to more than 100 families in the community, ensuring a nutritious meal through home deliveries.

“Helping the community is one important part of being a firefighter,” says OPFFA President Peter Dyson. “We are excited to continue our partnership with GlobalMedic to distribute food kits to members of our community. Helping members of our community to have a nutritious meal is a small step and one more way our firefighters help our neighbours.”

“GlobalMedic is proud to partner with Oshawa firefighters to help deliver food to families in need,” says GlobalMedic Executive Director Rahul Singh. “During these tough times, it is great to see frontline emergency workers rallying together and volunteering to help their community.”

