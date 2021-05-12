Oshawa Fire Services getting financial support from province

Oshawa Fire Services is getting some financial support from the province as it continues to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPP Lindsey Park and MPP David Piccini announced recently the government is investing $81,000 to help local fire services. The funding will to enhance fire safety training and support safety inspection programs to ensure compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

Oshawa Fire Services received $43,900, while Clarington Emergency and Fire Services received $27,200, and Scugog Fire and Emergency Services received $9,900.

Park says fire departments have continued their essential work throughout the pandemic to support the community, however, they need support as well.

“This funding will help local fire departments respond to the impacts of COVID-19 on their training and fire services,” she says.

Piccini says the funding will enhance opportunities for training and support fire safety inspections needed to keep communities safe.

“This new investment will provide the technology and equipment needed to support their operations during these unprecedented times,” he says.

The funding is part of a $5 million provincial investment to help municipal fire services respond to the pandemic, which created risks and unprecedented challenges for fire departments to conduct training and fire safety inspections, say the MPPs. This one-time funding will enhance in-person and online educational instruction needs by increasing access to additional training.

It will also support updates to specialized critical equipment, such as high-speed Internet, to enhance virtual training and enable options to support fire safety and compliance with Ontario’s Fire Code while minimizing exposure to the virus.

Durham Regional Chair John Henry says the region is thrilled with the province’s investment into Durham’s fire services.

“This funding will help address the impacts of COVID-19, and will help ensure that our municipal fire departments have the proper training and safety inspection programs needed to safely carry out their work,” says Henry, adding, the work they do every day keeps residents safe – which makes them an integral part of the community’s support system.

“The fact that they have carried on with this essential work throughout the entire pandemic is a testament to their strength and resilience,” Henry continues.

“The Region is happy to see investment in our municipal partners. This funding is a great way to support their efforts.”

