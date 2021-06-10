Oshawa continues to set building records

Construction value issued in Oshawa continues to increase, with the city setting three building records for the months of April and May 2021.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says Oshawa’s surge in building permits represents a large number of commercial, industrial and residential developments across the city.

“We smashed three more building records in April and May,” he says. “A positive indicator that our city is on track for another successful year, despite COVID-19.”

The city issued 370 building permits in April for a total of almost $107.5 million in construction value – surpassing the record of 276 set in 2015.

Of that, $102.5 million in residential construction, $4 million in commercial, $693,000 in industrial, and $147,000 in governmental/institutional construction was issued.

An additional 703 square meters of new commercial floor space was created in April, and 303 new residential units, consisting of 212 townhouses, 74 singles, 14 accessory dwelling units, and three apartment units.

This is the highest number of townhouses issued since 1977, when 127 were issued.

In May, the city issued 174 building permits for a total of $58.9 million in construction value.

Of that, $39.1 million in residential construction, $2.6 million in commercial, $15.2 million in industrial, and $1.8 million in governmental/institutional construction was issued.

This is the highest industrial value issued in May on record, surpassing the record of $5.03 million set in 1980.

An additional 16,392 square meters of new industrial floor space was created in May. There were 116 new residential units consisting of 60 townhouses, 30 singles, eight accessory dwelling units, and 18 apartment units.

Regional and City Councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri, chair of the development services committee, says Oshawa continues to experience strong growth in spite of a global pandemic, with new construction values and building permits nearly double that of last year.

“Exciting residential, commercial and industrial development continues to make Oshawa an exciting community of choice for job-creating investors and homebuyers.”

To date, Oshawa’s construction value ($248.6 million), residential value ($217.6 million) and total number of permits issued are nearly double that of last year.

City Councillor Rosemary McConkey, vice-chair of the development services committee, says the city’s record breaking permits are solid evidence that word continues to spread about how Oshawa is “a great place to invest and a wonderful community to live in.”

“Behind the boom stats are Marlin Springs, which is building at the site of the former Donovan school on Harmony Road South with easy access to 401, a large new townhome community; in the east end Treasure Hill is introducing a new development of single detached homes at Townline Road near Kingsway College; and north, near Simcoe Street and Britannia Road, UC Dantonbury (Tribute) is adding a contemporary project with single detached homes,” says McConkey.

“Many great choices are coming available for new Oshawa residents.”

The city has kept monthly building records since 1965, while yearly records date back to 1963.

