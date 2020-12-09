Oshawa celebrating 2021 virtually

The Oshawa community will be able to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely at home this year through the city’s 2021 virtual celebration.

“In these pandemic times, it never ceases to amaze me how our city staff keep coming up with creative ways to connect fellow citizens to each other and to provide such service to our community,” says Councillor Rick Kerr, chair of the community services committee.

Residents can register for a free Celebration Kit – a gift bag complete with an activity book, craft, noisemaker, hot chocolate and other surprises – until Friday, Dec. 11 at www.oshawa.ca/oshawacelebrates. The kits are available while supplies last.

When registering, families will be asked to select the location from where they would like to collect their kits – either Tuesday, Dec. 15 from Delpark Homes Centre, Wednesday, Dec. 16 from Civic Recreation Complex, or Thursday, Dec. 17 from South Oshawa Community Centre.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, a variety of family-friendly activities and resources, including colouring pages and a scavenger hunt as well as a celebration video with performances from Oshawa Celebrates performers including Brant the Fire Guy, Soper Creek Wildlife Centre, Jungle Jack’s X-treme Balloons, and Magic Man.

“Our events team has been working hard to create a great New Year’s Eve experience for Oshawa families that they can share at home and virtually, so get register now to ring in 2021 with the city,” says Councillor Derek Giberson, vice-chair of the community services committee.

For more information, visit www.oshawa.ca/oshawacelebrates.

