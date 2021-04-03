Oshawa-based business moves into downtown

Oshawa has welcomed another business to its downtown core.

After serving the Oshawa custom clothing market for more than eight years, Joyce Hancock Designs has made the decision to bring her business to the heart of the city on King Street East.

“I am really excited to be operating my store in downtown Oshawa,” says Hancock, who acquired the location in early March.

She says she has been based out of Oshawa for years and outgrew her studio.

“When I was looking for a space, I found downtown to be the most affordable with high foot traffic,” she continues, adding the city is “working hard to make the downtown an attractive and vibrant place.”

“The new residential buildings are bringing a lot of people downtown and they enjoy the feeling of being here. I look forward to working and being a part of downtown’s development,” adds Hancock.

Early in the pandemic, Hancock shifted her business to begin manufacturing Hancock Masks through an e-commerce store.

She offers two-layer, three-layer, and poly-spandex masks with built-in filters and accessories. The masks continue to be offered online and in-store with more variety being continuously added, including a mask that Hancock says she designed specifically for people who sing.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says the city is “thrilled” to welcome Hancock to downtown.

“The retail sector is a strong contributor to the economic base of both our downtown and the City of Oshawa,” he says. “We’re thrilled to welcome Ms. Hancock to our neighbourhood and to see her grow her unique business in downtown Oshawa.”

Joyce Hancock Designs is located at 18 King St. E.

For more information, visit www.joycehancock.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

