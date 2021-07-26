Oshawa bank robbed

Durham police are seeking a male suspect after an attempted bank robbery in Oshawa.

Officers were called to the TD Canada Trust on Ritson Road North on Thursday, July 22, around 5:46 p.m. Police say a lone male had entered the branch and demanded money from the teller. He fled without any cash.

A K-9 Unit tracked the area but did not locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with new information about the investigation can contact DRPS Det. Derusha at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5361.

