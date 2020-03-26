Oshawa author looks back on the highs and lows of the Expos

For the third time in three years, Oshawa author Danny Gallagher has spun out a book – this time about the ill-fated Montreal Expos.

Gallagher’s newest release is called Always Remembered: New Revelations and Old Tales About Those Fabulous Expos.

It contains 51 chapters and about 30 sidebars and charts of Expos memories from 1969 to 2004. Accompanying the 88,000 words are 92 photos or illustrations.

In the course of writing and researching the book, Gallagher conducted 94 interviews. The content of the book is in the form of vignettes, some long, some short, a style that readers will see has been prominent in most of the books Gallagher has written since 1997.

This is Gallagher’s 10th book, and the sixth about the Expos franchise. Since 1988, he has also written hundreds of articles.

According to Gallagher, his reasoning for this is simple – to keep the Expos’ legacy alive.

The book brings memories of the past to the present to the readers.

The book is available at the Oshawa Centre Indigo, and can be obtained through pre-order at indigo.ca

Chapter one details how Jack Billingham almost became an Expo after being claimed in the 1968 expansion draft. His brother Richie volunteered to drive Jack’s new yellow Chevy station wagon carrying his belongings to Montreal.

When Richie reached upstate New York, he pulled over into a motel and heard on the radio that Jack had been traded to Houston to complete the Rusty Staub trade made in January. Richie turned around and drove to Houston.

Chapter 51 deals with how Expos fans have dealt with the loss of their team to Washington and the reaction of fans about the Nationals winning the 2019 World Series.

There are special chapters on Gary Carter, Andre Dawson, Tim Raines, Steve Rogers, Vladimir Guerrero, Larry Walker, and many other of the greatest Expos of all-time. There is also a chapter based on Gallagher’s interview with former commissioner Bud Selig.

According to Gallagher, if you are looking for nuggets and stories you have never heard before about the Expos, the book has a bunch of them.

