Ontario Tech names new head coach for women’s basketball

Megan Grant has been named head coach of the Ontario Tech women’s basketball program.

Grant will begin training sessions with the team in preparation for the 2021-22 OUA season, which has the Ridgebacks scheduled to start conference play on November 5.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Megan as the next coach of our women’s basketball team,” says Scott Barker, Ontario Tech director of athletics, adding, her experience as an athlete and coach positions her perfectly to work and develop the team.

“Her passion and knowledge of the OUA game, coupled with her love for developing student-athletes will allow for a seamless transition and success in her new role,” adds Barker.

Grant comes from the Laurier Golden Hawks, where she has been an assistant coach since 2014. Her focus in the role was planning and implementing practices and game plans, as well as individual skill development with a focus on long-term athletic development.

Grant says she is honoured to be named head coach.

“In talking with Scott Barker and those within the department, I believe that we have all the pieces in place to build a successful program in the OUA and I am excited to get started,” she says, thanking coach (Paul) Falco and Wilfrid Laurier athletics for their mentorship and continued support with the transition.

Prior to her coaching at the U SPORTS level, Grant played for the Laurier Golden Hawks from 2005 to 2011.

A psychology gradate with a business administration option, she was named a U SPORTS academic all-Canadian in 2009-10. In her fifth season, as a starter, she helped lead the team to a fifth-place finish at the national championship – a program best.

Personally, Grant finished her time at Laurier as the all-time leader in offensive rebounds and second all-time in overall rebounds.

Grant is the women’s basketball program’s second head coach, taking over for inaugural coach Christa Eniojukan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

