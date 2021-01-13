Ontario Tech men’s hockey associate coach switching gears

After seven years as associate coach of the Ontario Tech University men’s hockey team, Brad Gauld is shifting his focus from his current coaching duties.

Rather than focus his time behind the bench and on the ice, Gauld will take a lead role in the identification and scouting of potential student-athletes for the program.

“Now, with the downtime we are experiencing due to COVID-19 it seemed like a perfect time to step away from on-ice/bench role, yet remain close to the team,” says Gauld. “I’m excited to take on a larger role in the player recruitment area and continue to bring in good hockey players and quality young men.”

Alongside head coach Curtis Hodgins, Gauld helped make history by leading the team to its first-ever playoff victory. During his time alongside Hodgins, the program was also nationally ranked for the first time.

“I have loved my seven years behind the bench here at Ontario tech and am proud of what I could add to the men’s hockey program, first assisting with Fish (Craig Fisher), then Hodge (Hodgins),” Gauld adds. “It has been a ton of fun, with some success along the way. I want to thank them both for the opportunity.”

Gauld brings years of experience as an OHL scout for the Erie Otters to his new focus.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside Brad behind the Ridgebacks’ bench,” says Hodgins, noting his commitment and dedication to the program was “second to none”.

“He has had a tremendous impact on the many young men who have come through here during his time with us,” adds Hodgins. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Brad as he transitions into a lead role on the recruiting ride of our operations and helps keep our program strong as we move into the next decade of Ridgebacks’ history.”

Hodgins will now begin the search to add one-to-two new coaches to the Ridgebacks men’s hockey staff for the 2021-22 season.

