Online seller stabbed in Oshawa

Two teens are facing charges after a street-level robbery during the sale of an expensive jacket.

Durham police were called to a street level robbery near Grandview Street North and Conlin Road East in Oshawa on Dec. 14, around 3:30 p.m. The victim had met the suspects to sell a “Moose Knuckles” jacket. The victim used an online platform to sell his jacket.

The suspects met the victim near a residential area and when one of the suspects tried on the jacket, the other stabbed the victim and they both fled with the jacket.

Police searched the area with the assistance of the K-9 Unit and both suspects were located hiding nearby.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects did not receive any injuries during the arrest.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old male both of Oshawa were charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous to public peace. Both were held for bail hearings.

Durham police want to warn residents of the increase in these types of incidents and urges sellers of valuable items to take precautions, including meeting the purchaser in a public place, preferably during the day in good lighting conditions, and bringing a friend instead of going alone.

When approaching the exchange zone, assess the surroundings carefully and beware of suspicious persons in the area.

Anyone with new information or video surveillance is asked to contact D/Cst. Hilliard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

