Online seller robbed of jacket

Durham police are looking for a suspect after a street-level robbery during the sale of an expensive jacket in Oshawa.

Police responded to a robbery near Simcoe Street North and Nonquon Road in Oshawa on Monday, Nov. 30 around 2:10 p.m. The victim had met the suspect to sell him a black “Moncler” jacket. The victim used an online platform to sell his jacket.

Police say the suspect met the victim in the parking lot of a school when the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the jacket. The suspect fled on foot towards an apartment on Nonquon Road.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’8” tall. He was wearing blue jeans, black jacket, dark shoes, and a brown and black mask.

Durham police are warning residents of the increase in these types of incidents and urges sellers to take precautions, including meeting the purchaser in a public place, preferably during the day in good lighting conditions; bringing a friend; and assessing the surroundings carefully and beware of suspicious people in the area when approaching the exchange zone.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. McLellan at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2769.

