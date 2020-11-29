One dead, another injured in double shooting in downtown Oshawa

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

One man is dead and another is in serious condition in hospital after a double shooting in downtown Oshawa Sunday morning.

Durham police were called to the area of Athol Street East and Simcoe Street South around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of shots fired.

Durham Regional Police Constable George Tudos confirmed one male victim was without vital signs and has been pronounced dead, adding a postmortem will be conducted to confirm cause of death.

The second male victim was transported by ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious life-threatening injuries.

Tudos says homicide detectives have been called in and are working a large scene in the area, adding Air1 was also called in to assist in looking for evidence on the rooftops.

“They have a large scene,” he says. “It may have happened within the residence or on the rooftop, we’re still trying to figure that out.”

Tudos says the area has been cordoned off and secured and there is no threat to public safety.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses who may have any information regarding this incident.

More information to come.

