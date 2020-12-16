One dead, another injured at Ontario Tech construction site

A construction worker has died and another injured after an accident at a construction site at Ontario Tech University.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the Ontario Tech campus near Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road around 12:45 p.m. A concrete slab had fallen onto the two workers.

One of the workers was pronounced dead at the scene. Ornge was called in to transport the other to hospital.

The Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate.

More to come.

