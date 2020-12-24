OHL season start delayed, again

The start of the 2020-21 OHL season is being pushed back, again.

OHL Commissioner David Branch says the decision comes following a recent announcement of a province-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will begin Dec. 26.

“The safety of all of our stakeholders and communities is our priority and we are committed to starting the 2020-21 season when it is safe to do so,” states Branch. “We know that this is difficult news for many of our players, fans, billets, parents, staff and teams. However, the restrictions both provincially in Ontario as well as nationally with regards to cross-border travel have informed our decision.”

Training camps had been scheduled to begin in mid-January, with many players set to report to their teams in early January, and a season start date of Feb. 4.

“This is obviously not what any of us want to hear, but the league cannot start the season until it can do so safely and with the approval of health officials,” states an Oshawa Generals spokesperson, noting the league is also working on issues regarding cross-border travel for teams and bringing foreign players into the country safely.

“As a league, we wish to assure you that we are committed to the 2020-21 season.”

