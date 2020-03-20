OHL ending season due to COVID-19

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the regular season has come to an end after pausing the season to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OHL commissioner David Branch made the announcement that the remainder of the 2019-20 season will be cancelled following a meeting with the board of governors, as well as consultation with medical professionals.

“In the interest of the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and the general public, it’s been agreed that the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season is the proper course of action to take at this time,” said Branch in a press release.

He added when it is safe and the league is able to hit the ice once again, the league will determine if the playoffs will still take place.

With the season now at an end, the Oshawa Generals finished with a record of 31-20-6-5, good enough for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

With the current standings, if and when the playoffs take place, the Generals will be taking on the Barrie Colts in the first round.

Oshawa’s general manager Roger Hunt thinks ending the season is the right thing to do not only for the players, but for the fans, team staff, and employees of the venues as well.

“It stings that we’re not playing hockey at this time of year, but if they take these measures now, then there’s a chance we can pick back up for the playoffs, and that’s what we’re all certainly hopeful for,” says Hunt.

With Oshawa missing out on the last six games of the season, Hunt notes it’s difficult to say what kind of an effect it will have on the team.

“If it’s a major length of time…everybody will be at the same starting point,” he says, adding he thinks all things will be equal as every team will be off for the same amount of time, and will start up again at the same time.

Speaking to The Oshawa Express previously, Hunt pointed out COVID-19 isn’t a hockey problem, but it’s a world problem, and he maintains that stance.

“It’s obviously a global issue, and we’re dealing with the same things they are in Europe and Asia,” says Hunt. “It’s not a hockey thing, or a sports thing, or an Oshawa thing, or an Ontario thing, it’s a worldwide situation.”

For more information regarding the cancellation, or tickets, visit oshawagenerals.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

