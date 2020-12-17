Off-duty officer charged with impaired driving

An off-duty officer has been charged with impaired driving.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, around 11:20 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was observed on Highway 115 stopped in a live lane of traffic. The vehicle exited on Taunton Road and members of East Division located the vehicle a few hours later on the 5th Concession at Pollard Road.

The off-duty officer was arrested and is facing charges.

Dave Duffy, age 52, currently assigned to East Division, was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, and exceed 80 mg. He was later released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information about this incident can contact Sgt. Kapuscinski at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 4370.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

