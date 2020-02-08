NUGENT, Kimberly Ann

March 24, 1981 – January 29, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beautiful daughter, mother and friend, Kimberly Ann Nugent, at the very young age of 38. Survived by her mother Louise and Don and her children; Shaylynne and Jaydon. Kim will be sadly missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) for visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kim can be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation; Dialysis. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

