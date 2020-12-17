Nominations open for community leader awards

The city is looking to recognize people, collectives and organizations for the annual Community Legends Award and Oshawa Culture Counts Award.

Nominations are open for individuals, collectives and organizations that have made a positive contribution to the community. Nominations for both awards will be accepted until Feb. 14, 2021.

Recipients of the awards will be presented with their awards at a council meeting in spring 2021.

“Oshawa is blessed with an abundance of terrific, community-minded people of all ages and walks of life,” says Councillor Rick Kerr, chair of the community services committee, who says this is the opportunity to “nominate one of those wonderful people whom you believe deserves recognition of their efforts to help life be just a little better for others.”

The Community Legends Award recognizes a person of any age or an organization or group that made a significant contribution to an activity, sport or community initiative; contributed to improving the quality of life of the Oshawa community; and/or made a significant impact on the Oshawa community at a grassroots level through arts and culture, sport or community initiatives.

Nominations will be reviewed and a recipient will be determined by council.

The Culture Counts Awards celebrate and honour the creative and cultural achievements of the community.

Individuals, groups and/or organizations can be nominated or apply for three categories: Oshawa Culture Counts Professional Artist Award, Oshawa Culture Counts Emerging Artist Award, and the Innovation and Creation Champion Award.

Applications and nominations for the Culture Counts awards will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the Cultural Leadership Council.

“These annual awards are a great opportunity to put the spotlight on citizens with significant community and culture sector achievements,” says Councillor Derek Giberson, vice-chair of the community services committee. “Our city continues to see growth in our cultural sector in particular, and we have many individuals at different stages of their own contributions to our culture as a city that are noteworthy and deserving of recognition.”

For more information and eligibility requirements for the Community Legends or Oshawa Culture Counts awards, visit www.oshawa.ca/achawards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

