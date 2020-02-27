Nobody injured after shots ring out on Oshawa street

No injuries were reported after bullets rang out on an Oshawa street yesterday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25 at approximately 4:05 p.m., residents on Front Street near Second Avenue (Hwy. 401 and Simcoe Street area) reported hearing several gunshots.

Witnesses reported a black Mazda 3 and a silver vehicle were on the street and the silver vehicle appeared to have been struck by several bullets. According to police, the Mazda drove away southbound at a high rate of speed, while the silver vehicle was last seen northbound on Front Street.

Officers arrived and searched the area, but no arrests were made. Investigators located a bullet fragment at the scene. No injuries were reported and all hospitals in the area were checked.

The first vehicle is described as a Mazda 3 with black metallic paint and tinted windows. It did not have a front license plate.

The second is described as a sedan with dark silver paint and a small front end, possibly a Dodge Stratus.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cst. Douglas of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2171.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

