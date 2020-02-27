Latest News

Nobody injured after shots ring out on Oshawa street

Posted on February 26, 2020 by oshawaexpress in POLICE

No injuries were reported after bullets rang out on an Oshawa street yesterday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25 at approximately 4:05 p.m., residents on Front Street near Second Avenue (Hwy. 401 and Simcoe Street area) reported hearing several gunshots.

Witnesses reported a black Mazda 3 and a silver vehicle were on the street and the silver vehicle appeared to have been struck by several bullets. According to police, the Mazda drove away southbound at a high rate of speed, while the silver vehicle was last seen northbound on Front Street.

Officers arrived and searched the area, but no arrests were made. Investigators located a bullet fragment at the scene. No injuries were reported and all hospitals in the area were checked.

The first vehicle is described as a Mazda 3 with black metallic paint and tinted windows. It did not have a front license plate.

The second is described as a sedan with dark silver paint and a small front end, possibly a Dodge Stratus.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cst. Douglas of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2171.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

 

2015 Dowellman Publishing Corp, All Rights Reserved

UA-138363625-1