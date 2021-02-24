New women’s boutique opens in downtown Oshawa

A local clothing designer has opened a new women’s boutique in downtown Oshawa with a goal of helping women feel comfortable and confident in what they’re wearing.

Ajax-based clothing designer Janice Coupland and retired Durham Region surgeon Dr. Kris Sachdeva have launched their East-Meets-West private label clothing brand, KrishLynn Designs, a luxury fashion brand for mature women.

Each piece in the collection is crafted with impeccable attention to detail with features, including flattering lines, classic designs, quality fabrics like silks, and generous sizing from XS to 4XL.

The couple say their line “fills a niche in the women’s fashion market with pieces that are not only elegant and comfortable, but also affordable and well made.”

“We strive to ensure that all women feel represented by our fashions regardless of size, walk of life or age,” says Coupland. “We celebrate the beauty in all of us, no matter what age we are. We guarantee women will not only look good in our pieces, but they will also feel good.”

For Sachdeva, working with manufacturers to ensure top quality products is their top priority.

“From the selection of fabrics to the stitching, from the choices of patterns to the finishes, each KrishLynn Designs piece is crafted with meticulous care,” he says.

The brand intended to launch on April 1, 2020 with a fashion show, but COVID closures both locally and abroad forced the pair to pivot to online-only sales with a very limited collection and several Durham Region boutiques that carry some of their winter line.

The new spring line, which is currently in production in Canada will feature a combination of vibrant Canadian-manufactured pieces as well as imported silk tunics and kurtis and jewelled bags from India.

Both active directors of the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood, the couple will also donate five per cent of annual revenues back to the Rotary Foundation, which supports vital organizations and causes around the world.

An official grand opening will take place once provincial health measures are more relaxed.

Located at 50 Richmond St. E., unit 106B, KrishLynn Designs is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information, call 905-447-8556, email jan@krishlynndesigns.com, or visit www.krishlynndesigns.com.

