New task force to look at community safety

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

The mayor has announced a new task force aimed at addressing community safety, security and wellbeing issues in the city.

Chaired by Deputy Mayor Bob Chapman, the task force plans to address key issues in multiple phases, starting with the city’s downtown.

“We’re looking to engage with people in the downtown and to hear their concerns,” says Chapman. “And then determine how can we help improve some of those concerns and what can we do to help make people feel safer in their home community.”

Chapman notes the task force won’t just be looking at crime, but other aspects of community safety and wellbeing, such as lighting on trails or fencing near creeks and streams.

“What we’re hoping is that we’ll get some input from the public about their concerns,” adds Chapman. “They need to be part of the solution.”

Other members on the task force include Mayor Dan Carter and representatives from the Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce, Durham Regional Police Services and social service agencies, as well as representation from the local business community, community partners, and residents.

“The City of Oshawa is leading change by finding new and innovative ways to address our unique challenges, however we cannot do it alone,” says Carter. “I’m excited to initiate the important work of this task force, which includes key community partners who will help us build a better city for everyone.”

More information about the Mayor’s Task Force on Community Safety, Security and Well-Being can be found at www.oshawa.ca/communitysafety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

