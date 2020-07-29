New splash pad, park coming to Lakeview

The splash pad and playground at Lakeview Park is getting a makeover.

Starting August 4, the splash pad and playground areas at Lakeview Park will be closed for redevelopment, with construction scheduled to be complete by summer 2021.

The new playground and splash pad celebrates the connection of the area to Lake Ontario, and will feature accessible, multi-sensory and tactile features for both junior and senior play.

The site will include new pathways with lighting, site furniture, and soft landscape elements such as tree plantings, lawn areas, and naturalized plantings.

The existing playground surfacing will be replaced with rubber safety surfacing in the junior play area, and engineered wood fibre surfacing in the senior play area. Both surfaces are considered fully accessible, according to the city.

A portion of the Jubilee Pavilion parking lot, park, and pathway along the waterfront will be closed and fenced during construction to ensure public safety. The splash pad and playground area will also be closed.

Access to the beach, pergolas, and main washroom building near the Jubilee Pavilion will continue to be available during construction, however, capacity limits have currently changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a city press release, heavy equipment will need to access the site from Simcoe South to Lakeview Park Avenue during construction, and associated noise levels may increase during these times.

While the new site is scheduled to be completed by next summer, the city says periods of inclement weather and unforeseen circumstances may impact the work schedule.

During the closure of the splash pad and playground at Lakeview Park, residents are welcome to visit the other splash pads located across the city.

The next closest splash pad can be found at Lake Vista Park, 450 Emerald Street.

Other splash pads across the city are located at Baker Park, Delpark Homes Centre, Easton Park, Glen Stewart Park, Mackenzie Park, Northview Park, and Rotary Park.

